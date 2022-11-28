 Skip to content

Fish and Bubbles update for 28 November 2022

v1.7 Charlies Cavern + Quality of Life Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

It's been a bit, but Fish & Bubbles is still alive and well.

I bring to you Version 1.7 - Charlies Cavern

Which brings the following features:

  • Inventory has been greatly improved, items now stack

  • Upgraded the Autofeeder, It now has three levels, and a final upgrade called "Dynamic" mode, which tries to keep as many fish as you have, alive

  • Added Charlie's Cavern (a 2nd store, unlockable at the pond)
  • Added Red Anubias (Available in Charlie's Cavern)
  • Added Wooden Log (Available in Charlie's Cavern)
  • Added Treasure Chest (Available in Charlie's Cavern)
  • Added ability to sell fish or trash at the pond
  • Added view of "coins" to the pond, so you can watch your cash grow while fishing

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Zen Mode so if you turn it on, it stays on. Even if you move between areas / close the game (its now stored in the savefile)
  • Fixed a few incorrect SFX (playing at max volume, not honoring the SFX volume setting)
  • Fixed menu / SFX to honor the volume setting
  • Fixed layering of many sprites

We've also enhanced our logging,

So please report any bugs to our discord in the bugs channel!

https://discord.gg/eu65edz3nW

Thank you all, until next time,
-d4rkd0s

