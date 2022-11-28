v1.7 Charlies Cavern + Quality of Life Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10027158 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

It's been a bit, but Fish & Bubbles is still alive and well.

I bring to you Version 1.7 - Charlies Cavern

Which brings the following features:

Inventory has been greatly improved, items now stack

Upgraded the Autofeeder, It now has three levels, and a final upgrade called "Dynamic" mode, which tries to keep as many fish as you have, alive

Added Charlie's Cavern (a 2nd store, unlockable at the pond)

Added Red Anubias (Available in Charlie's Cavern)

Added Wooden Log (Available in Charlie's Cavern)

Added Treasure Chest (Available in Charlie's Cavern)

Added ability to sell fish or trash at the pond

Added view of "coins" to the pond, so you can watch your cash grow while fishing

Bugfixes

Fixed Zen Mode so if you turn it on, it stays on. Even if you move between areas / close the game (its now stored in the savefile)

Fixed a few incorrect SFX (playing at max volume, not honoring the SFX volume setting)

Fixed menu / SFX to honor the volume setting

Fixed layering of many sprites

We've also enhanced our logging,

So please report any bugs to our discord in the bugs channel!

https://discord.gg/eu65edz3nW

Thank you all, until next time,

-d4rkd0s