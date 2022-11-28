 Skip to content

Made Beaver update for 28 November 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.16

Patchnotes
  • Fixed inland transport stopping while delivering goods.
  • Fixed inland transport not leaving to pick up new goods.
  • Fixed inland transport prematurely collecting furs.
  • Fixed fort upgrade icon display issue when fort is abandoned.

