- Fixed inland transport stopping while delivering goods.
- Fixed inland transport not leaving to pick up new goods.
- Fixed inland transport prematurely collecting furs.
- Fixed fort upgrade icon display issue when fort is abandoned.
Made Beaver update for 28 November 2022
Patch Notes for 1.0.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
