Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 28 November 2022

Patch 0.03.003 is live! Minor fixes.

Patch 0.03.003 · Build 10027049

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ghosts prioritize audio clips, playing clips the player has not yet collected.
  • Added additional events for the poltergeist ghosts.
  • Added interactable items at some locations (May enhance ghost interactions..).
  • Adjusted placement of the pickups which were more difficult to find.
  • Adjusted level streaming to reduce lag, but slightly increase load duration.
  • Adjusted Bullseye opacity.
  • Mitigated likelihood of ghosts getting locked in place.

