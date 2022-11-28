- Ghosts prioritize audio clips, playing clips the player has not yet collected.
- Added additional events for the poltergeist ghosts.
- Added interactable items at some locations (May enhance ghost interactions..).
- Adjusted placement of the pickups which were more difficult to find.
- Adjusted level streaming to reduce lag, but slightly increase load duration.
- Adjusted Bullseye opacity.
- Mitigated likelihood of ghosts getting locked in place.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 28 November 2022
Patch 0.03.003 is live! Minor fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
