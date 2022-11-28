wz2100.net release 4.3.2

2022-11-09: Version 4.3.2:
- General:
- Fix: Various potential crashes (too many commits, #2973)
- Fix: Restoring window sometimes shows black screen in OpenGL mode (commit:24eacb55a39abb0a9540a4dbc9e046b769c3a6ef, #2981)
- Fix: Possible high CPU usage when minimizing window in Vulkan mode (too many commits, #2981)
- Fix: Default fullscreen dimensions should match the current resolution (commit:09fd7ee9400b5935854271f691a63df2448aa3b6, #2981)
- Fix: PNG files should take precedence over KTX2 files, to support mods (commit:380c0fe645562ad3e82d9e3c4ca6e5a8375dbd05, #2981)
- Graphics:
- Fix: Missing top section on cyborg repair turret (commit:2157a83881212c0710c5796d75e3cbf0893dc40b, #2977)
- Fix: Update generic design tank (commit:1fb78f9571d8fe48fa23ae0182803fa4baeec2c5, #2980)
- Balance MP:
- Change: Buff Flashlight for tanks, increase HP 100->180 and add 1 tile of range 12->13 (commit:faf8d361f18297dad37066dcd0fd4d6f05d01333, #2889)
- Change: Reduce periodical damage on Incendiary Mortar 26-24 (commit:fe7924177444f967e664a7d8acc31b60b3f314b9, #2908)
- Change: Remove MGAA specific research, Whirlwind requires all MG ROF upgrades and Hurricane, AG and Hurricane need MG ROF2, MG ROF3 require Assault Gun (commit:ebdf66ec4ec448191052f5a81451209239f3f021, #2922)
- Change: Reduce price of Hellstorm from 450->400 and weight from 20000->10000, Pepperpot price reduced from 200->175 and build time from 900->800 (commit:ee0ea7fac774e54676f29fb43c5dc840f83e13ce, #2893)
- Other:
- Fix: 32-bit (x86) Windows build doesn't run on Windows 7
2022-11-02: Version 4.3.1:
- General:
- Fix: Crashes caused by certain old config file settings (too many commits, #2960)
2022-11-02: Version 4.3.0:
- General:
- Fix: Improve classic ("exclusive") fullscreen mode switching, additional Video Options (too many commits, #2936)
- Fix: Give Hardcrete Gate a research message (commit:7e1599fcb1b640ee6e4f90a5d622f3b5cb4ddffd, #2940)
- Fix: Add missing terminating entry (commit:55fb14b73486700ca8437f67527e36ccc7e16643, #2944)
- Fix: Truncating audio streams, buffer leaks (commit:25f1944c7ad0c1ff9c6017f88fce0d974ecb1502, commit:bc82e2cd1c5fcf02b1266911a8cdd7f446a593e8, #2943)
- Fix: Move favorite structures to a JSON file (too many commits, #2935)
- Fix: Mobile repair turrets prioritize distant heal targets over closer ones (commit:87a729e5d0396ba6bc55dbe32e580656cafaaa12, #2954)
- Fix: Improve fixed hotkey display (commit:6025f4b5f78230d8ffa61320b8c3a02d7bef8bba, #2952)
- Fix: Redundant components becoming available (commit:4663d22b589c65f53daab33e4625cca1cfcbce47, #2950)
- Fix: Autorating tooltip requests (too many commits, #2955)
2022-10-23: Version 4.3.0-beta3:
- General:
- Add: "LOD Distance" Graphics option, to adjust texture sharpness at distance - set default to "High" (too many commits, #2897)
- Fix: Nickname selection in lobby (commit:3b6895150af9ee7cd12cd5a346e315f598d81eaa, #2900)
- Fix: Cancel RTR when fully repaired, and there are no repair stations (commit:969eb3cf048c623c8ce39cd4502ea485ab6b611e, #2891)
- Fix: Build status for trucks in helping mode (commit:cbd84aceb6455182a6bb89790a8d734c73f588db, #2929)
- Fix: Various potential crashes (too many commits, #2890, #2899, #2907)
- Graphics:
- Fix: Keep aspect ratio for sequences in full screen (commit:8123696900228fafafb76466ff14ec365890747f, #2888)
- Fix: Garbage first frame of video (commit:b5ea1149d13114824e62449a1184b6f7fadd94bc, #2902)
- Fix: Auto-adjust menu item font size to better fit long strings (too many commits, #2905)
- Fix: Properly render multi-level structure models (too many commits, #2911)
- Fix: Faction model lookup for multi-level models (commit:3f6574c78b64a165460b032b78883f07766b4f03, #2911)
- Fix: Retribution body clipping into Hover propulsion (commit:41576b8f415d1cf2a0d32b4e052cadebe0809d31, #2898)
- Fix: Flicker with VTOL Assault Gun (commit:32e54c7b3b62f1ceb5658f9cef46b7a7c3d11d23, #2898)
- Fix: Returned and redesigned classic models for wheeled propulsion, light and medium half-tracks (commit:0737083a93f4657c3c103725d175e676a06b9b39, #2910)
- Fix: Update VTOL rearming pad model (commit:c8318809e291868a0fab0df03d3ad1622e2f098a, #2912)
- Fix: Tank factory model fixes (commit:6de3063bb19e8852a3b744995393f91b0136010c, #2911)
- Fix: Combine propulsion models (commit:b45bf836f8af7d73351c38f0cba041ff30861879, #2918)
- Fix: Add warning for outdated propulsion models in stats files (commit:82f202e39cf7569a08a094ec40da6fe50f8bb594, #2918)
- Other:
- Fix: Always update the base.wz and mp.wz when building (commit:19e926077ebab5e485fea4182b2d5d28a82162e0, #2901)
- Fix: NSIS installer: Add warning when running ARM64 installer on x86/x64 (commit:e8db52a82c9668f7a69b9ee3f5be360455ed6b7b, #2903)
2022-10-14: Version 4.3.0-beta2:
- Other:
- Fix: Release automation issues
- (See 4.3.0-beta1 for everything else)
2022-10-13: Version 4.3.0-beta1:
- General:
- Add: Add console message when limits change (commit:33087b712596d913a6265b204a982f0b7999ac88, #2600)
- Add: Convert language selector to dropdown with flags (too many commits, #2079)
- Add: OPUS format support, convert all music tracks to opus format. New "Aftermath" soundtrack added. (too many commits, #2680, #2723, #2728)
- Add: Add support for bidirectional text using fribidi (too many commits, #2628, #2731)
- Add: Basic per-script font support, add CJK font (too many commits, #2735)
- Add: Show the rank a unit will have if it were produced next (commit:28dfe21e26a8f24f60235ca7fcd5d184d279b62b, #2727)
- Add: Various refactoring / prep-work for future Emscripten builds (too many commits, #2792, #2815)
- Add: Basic texture compression support (too many commits, #2807, #2815)
- Add: Go Back functions better by backing out 1 in-game menu instead of going back to the initial ESC options menu (commit:14d3139d2b1bf5496908ae0115f950b09c98873b, #2834)
- Change: Make save name suggestion easy to understand (commit:7e66a34746f3a2947d5de5b5e9f0897c6d7ac00c, commit:2e9d8447a968da7cb9562197cadde95720648ac8, commit:2c74538adf5949e409ea729c5829208bf6cdb1f8, commit:782b8b8989e476c6ec675b0a74ad41e942873889, #2761)
- Change: Various Vulkan improvements (too many commits, #2824)
- Fix: Various potential crashes (too many commits, #2424, #2665, #2842)
- Fix: Disable the auto button in the replay load menus (commit:995ae684df3c1cc24870a27813ac4c4f3fa9da21, #2772)
- Fix: Fix longstanding save related research state issue where incomplete research topics could disappear (commit:61d937123b0b2375c7a38ccc136a77e082a7d2ea, #2782)
- Fix: Speed up headless replay loading (commit:4fb265ae26a884d907a73ba87481e4c0105a26f2, #2816)
- Fix: Make artillery fire over walls (commit:46446c9736ff2c97b9c47d0feb0656a841c43ed2, #2819)
- Fix: Direct weapon: Don't fire when blocked by defense hardpoint (commit:c44de5fc0f1e97d6c4defd8a69aa40e3723c430e, #2822)
- Fix: Simplify repairs logic, prevent "stuck" repair stations (commit:1c812bdb52fef29263a9f9f0b105617a5fd5d322, #2840)
- Graphics:
- Change: Make sliders a bit slim to look better (commit:05ae22acc976c2cb1438ecd5cd9868a75a51555c, #2748)
- Change: Fix team chooser being off by 1 pixel, and merge factions into the color chooser (commit:21046e5e4c2e869a79663d9269bf0c9ee49742ca, #2747)
- Fix: Fix vertex indexing on cyclone flak (commit:b6a44f65f9b4bc30992e5a7c4416277e72a7a0d8, #2649)
- Fix: Fix OpenGL antialiasing only working at 2x (commit:8bb207d1fdb29c34906edb96d2efb146ec6709d3, #2662)
- Fix: [Vulkan] Prefer integrated GPUs over CPU device types and ensure llvmpipe is selected last (commit:b9ae0b5dde3deb698fefbc60b14750f4d85ad350, commit:e9c6ad8aaf2e816d5c8b0e5f45ab76c45d096596, #2720)
- Fix: Improve one of the scavenger cranes, fix model errors (commit:42e3a854304ba33b58bceb391258072f425d4eb0, #2800)
- Fix: Make the wrecked tanker cast a shadow by correcting its type (commit:835a38c945121be3586675884858900f904a2754, #2802)
- Fix: Fix some water pipe feature models (commit:461ed8e3c2ba440a8286354e663a59f361963dcf, #2806)
- Fix: Prevent Howitzer/Mortar mount model causing glitchy rendering on the back of the tray (commit:5092bda811700078e7c58a78d05ec27b90628804, #2806)
- Fix: Overhaul all mortar models. Fixes missing backside of Pepperpot, missing top section of EMP mortar, centered hole texture location, smaller mount model (commit:af9eebe058ae270a82e13d2c2cd13b987d2eb0e9, #2811)
- Fix: Change Cyborg and Super Cyborg model to fix shadow issues (commit:180ab46a28b8d78d3d49f9bf3a4f97d698acf94e, commit:53c91ba9a7451ce23ff9d2572c16193c66eb097d, #2817)
- Fix: Improve a bottleneck in shadow calculations (too many commits, #1633)
- Fix: Rendering improvements for text and translucent effects (too many commits, #2860)
- Campaign:
- Add: New Super Easy difficulty for campaign (commit:31cf33ea85397a3c8665bf0f4639502c9638644a, #2776)
- Change: Increase difficulty of later Beta missions (commit:0b6d08c6e037a8c41ba980099e5eb32635efe0ec, #2681)
- Change: Improvements to campaign library script documentation (commit:601d74da4a1daeb043485c0884efb2771538442f, #2715)
- Change: Make Beta-end even harder to survive in general by only choosing powerful VTOL weapons (commit:702bd6ac51b53836712451d1af29b636a92d80d9, #2773)
- Change: Start the northern most scavenger factory upon triggering the 2nd LZ on Alpha 6, for this ever so elusive scavenger base (commit:6910b3bc8069f708561714defc9bf6a079f357eb, #2789)
- Fix: Fix the balance of FastPlay since the merging of camBalance (commit:761dc4fa275487047e1ee148805c1390af598390, #2655)
- Fix: Prevent building something on the future LZ of Gamma 9 on the couple missions prior (commit:71c7919ad0ca3e76c99d32cca5ef7acd6199f6cc, #2683)
- Fix: Transporters when starting Beta/Gamma from the main menu no longer block structures an extra tile more than they should at the LZ for the player (commit:d50cbfac5f2f07ab509f1e560a20ab53fd8ffd40, #2716)
- Fix: Prevent warning about removing timers related to enemy trucks before they exist(commit:28c8b9a2775d9c9f74e3a626ca9ed1c0c970f377, #2722)
- Fix: Make the western scavenger factory in Alpha 2 use a patrol order to prevent amassing units in one spot (commit:84e7f8743ef0ba4f9544f77489e3b61390d233c8, #2757)
- Fix: Make Gamma 2 factory use patrol behavior to prevent tanks clogging up the base (commit:08142542b107b21cc448b5aa8808b2316745629c, #2773)
- Multiplayer:
- Change: Push back Ultimate Scavengers Helicopter appearance times (commit:90e684c5911d2637a28346a71222bb8ca888f475, #2736)
- Fix: Fix names sometimes being set to "Commander" in multiplayer (commit:9632000bedf9e8ce720bc80a8828d9c518c51fea, commit:dc63f22abae21204a5c50271d4da7f568fa3f7f8, #1983, #2772)
- Fix: Do not form alliances with scavengers when starting games (commit:b1171458c1b134a31004e349c713c2d8bd259d0a, #2693)
- Fix: Add a research message for Stormbringer, fix auto-cannon cyborg research message (commit:0d77bd7cc0e4ad9d99cdcbad02ac9d2d45902e96, #2712)
- Fix: Merge skirmish/multiplayer score/kill structure; Save/load recent score/kills for skirmish saves, and prevent this skirmish data showing for players in multiplayer too (commit:c23d0437e2baceabec3af4cd45b73e2eb08470bb, commit:56f41e5ec64fc51febd42e8e00cff91f034fa3b9, #2769)
- Fix: Prevent 32-bit builds from appearing to freeze if a really long chat message is entered (commit:ebb8363ae979b8c28583344e8f385c88a982585a, #2791)
- Fix: Check human player designs to be legal during MP and desync the modded client player if they try to circumvent this check further (commit:1f9ba68d9d600d4009928a0e8429e765c259f680, #2788)
- Fix: Chat message is sent upon clicking anywhere outside of chat widget (commit:6283f6a1bbda5e179ecf63ac24454e1902c52ae5, commit:004444abd4d47c073c3f414eca36dc96849de61e, #2855)
- AI:
- Change: Improve Cobra AI yet again, balances against defensive/system research when 1v1 on high oil maps (commit:01e03323a449db3d7eee92380500a05ad77c1fda, #2801)
- Scripting:
- Fix: Use unit propulsion for pickStructureLocation() (commit:69597eb4cf1b6f241fed3ea5102233a180fd2c01, #2603)
- Fix: Make derrick positions unique (too many commits, #2618)
- Balance MP:
- Change: Revamp machinegun AA weapons to use machinegun research requirements instead of cannons (commit:19787dca8ee5b6051dde1f57b1e71781e5eba142, #2654)
- Change: HVC ROF Rollback for tank and cyborg (commit:76d6fdb1666352a50022e09d7688753e70915f74, commit:6417812ca6f1bf4454cdbfe66ba709987fc7780d, #2763, #2820)
- Change: Boost flamers: add 1 tile of range to Inferno, 0.5 tiles of range to Thermite cyborg, and reduce Plasmite Flamer weight 5000->1000 and give it a small increase to HP from 75->100 (commit:87febfe32004f180abc6f009b4a761f6dd9c500e, #2714)
- Change: Make Needle require two cannon accuracy upgrades since Scourge Missile requires two rocket accuracy upgrades (commit:0e402df6869898dd78d804579f178a10ae613482, #2784)
- Change: Make ~T2 MG damage upgrades take less time to research to help keep MGs relevant before Flashlight (commit:e8053e07cd66b774d31272a3a0a3f5c0b60091e8, #2784)
- Change: Increase Heavy Cannon long range by 0.5 tiles making it reach 9 tiles (commit:6417812ca6f1bf4454cdbfe66ba709987fc7780d, #2820)
- Change: Condense Reinforced Base Structure Materials upgrades into 3 upgrades (commit:5f615440fd67debaf40c4c77aa6fc21da4442e85, #2835)
- Other:
- Add: Flatpak builds (too many commits, #2839)
- Add: Add difficulty selector to debug menu AI attach option (commit:c1cb494d171add05d98feab5df664092affac4c7, #2170)
- Change: Chop off the ".gam" extension when showing saves in the console area (commit:b11da1ea2d4a607aa8cb1834aa89bc7e4966f001, #2738)
- Change: Allow game speed modifier of 2x outside of debug mode (commit:b9351222991628f099327e4f710e1cbecdcecbb7, #2767)
- Change: Make use of sequence factory.ogg in the tutorial when a Viper Machinegun Wheels is first manufactured (commit:9584ad4bf442bde738b700c8d9bb44bce7a9cf9d, #2795)
- Change: Improve metainfo / appstream data (too many commits, #2836, #2839)
- Fix: Fixed hotkey doesn't count selected units correctly (commit:1b0e4654a04d292acb5466005a9713df35cc9b7d, #2670)
- Fix: Disable ground retexture after destroying skyscrapers on non-Urban maps (commit:3d50d518c87ec4a4c23c6d424b946df085cbab12, #2692)
- Fix: Tweak autorating level field behaviour to show a correct image (commit:00152b0e2699b59feaa4554b7b986446c6cbdd34, commit:7cb2cf95d836a55527ac6950e6faa667e449ddcb, #2703, #2711)
- Fix: Major enhancements and fixes to wzmaplib and the maptools CLI tool, new "flat" map archive format added (too many commits, #2705, #2706, #2707, #2708, #2709, #2710, #2724, #2741, #2743, #2749, #2751, #2796)
- Fix: Work around Flame issue where ScrollMin > ScrollMax (commit:119e89d0d07487807dbd6b17a336dd7b16d8d81a, commit:fb4212f93fde09d9fecdd17647f8a2f95cd8c35a, #2742)
- Fix: Make the Command Relay intel message accurate yet again (commit:d7591ded017c58f132870d0b5b13566323a9d234, #2770)
- Fix: Do not ever skip loading droid save data (if it ever did at all) (commit:a9783accd80d5a2220b3ed3060f200c1d252d898, #2779)
- Fix: Improve autorating requesting and attempt to put data into tooltip (commit:3cc487708c6eb41e3729bccd355ba22accd197a1, #2750)
- Fix: Make Blender PIE plugin work on Blender 3.2 (commit:2fd0140f2a9d4da22c115fae59a7f60b56cf80e8, #2781)
- Fix: Prevent (potentially endless) "over-shooting" in ValueTracker on low-perf system affecting blueprints, rotation of camera, etc. (commit:e418aa6040adffd049921fcb7d423990443b2d2d, #2821)
- Fix: Improve autorating request policy (too many commits, #2838)
