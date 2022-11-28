 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 28 November 2022

Boat can be sunk with machine gun

Share · View all patches · Build 10026799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The boat can now be sunk by machine gun fire.

Couple of minor bug fixes - such as hiding the hands if not used.

Changed files in this update

Wood Brothers Flying Colours Content Depot 1633021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link