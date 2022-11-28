 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 28 November 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #15

Share · View all patches · Build 10026768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where removing an Oyster with the player's last Removal Token would cause the inventory to be drawn over the next email
  • Fixed a bug where the Options menu could disappear and softlock the game under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where keyboard/mouse inputs could be assigned to controller inputs (and visa-versa)
  • Fixed a few crashes associated with fine print trying to affect modded symbols
  • Fixed a few mistranslations in the Russian translation

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link