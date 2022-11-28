Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #15

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where removing an Oyster with the player's last Removal Token would cause the inventory to be drawn over the next email
- Fixed a bug where the Options menu could disappear and softlock the game under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where keyboard/mouse inputs could be assigned to controller inputs (and visa-versa)
- Fixed a few crashes associated with fine print trying to affect modded symbols
- Fixed a few mistranslations in the Russian translation
