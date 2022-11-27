Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.2a

ADDED
- Upgraded the engine to UE5 (was previously 4.26)
- Added many new enemy types; Lich, Crocodile, Wild Boar, Spider, Shark
- New lobby map; the secret pirate cove (work in progress)
- Improved combat; more accurate hits, bullet decals, critical hits, and mroe
- New locations; overhauled the demo map, added a graveyard and a castle (this is all work in progress)
- New game mode! (this very much in the works) Instead of collecting coins and running to a safe area before the time runs out, I have placed treasure chests on the island and the players must deposit their coins at any point during a round. Once deposited they are saved to the player's account
- OFFLINE MODE! A little more testing is required but offline mode is now working quite well. When the system detects no internet connection it will switch to an offline save. The player may still play and will continue with progress from the last online save but will not carry forward the next time the player is connected to the internet. More QoL features will soon follow.
- There are much more additions and too many to list in this update. I will try to post a video covering everything in more detail soon
