Nordicandia update for 27 November 2022

Patch 1.0.12

Patch 1.0.12

Build 10026441

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

  • Added Thyra - The Merchant, an NPC in Town where you can trade crafting materials and iron.
  • Added a "Recovered Stash" to Town in normal mode, that will hold items that have been transferred from another game mode (such as from a season that has ended)
    Unclaimed season rewards, iron from season bank, season shared stash will be migrated here when the season ends, and you can move the items over to your normal mode private/shared stash
  • Added Turkish and Indonesian localization
  • Fixed some crashes on mobile platforms
  • Fixed an issue where unequipping an item could result in multiplicative ("more" and "less") affixes being calculated incorrectly

Minor

  • Added another aesir offering option to buff all players for 4 hours.
  • All season participants will receive a Season 1 avatar frame on season end
  • Asset data is now part of the Steam game download instead of a separate in-game download
  • Hardcore characters will now migrate correctly to normal mode on death
  • Fixed the "Time synchronization error" when creating a new character
  • Fixed the flickering of some buff and debuff icons
  • Fixed the attack animation for hunter and mage
  • Fixed the display of Offense/Defense/Recovery that could show a lower value than the actual value on your character
  • Fixed an issue where the player could unlock certain achievements incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to obtain portals higher than 100x of the character's highest unlocked world level
  • Fixed an issue where the wolf could be blocking the path to the end stage chest
  • Fixed an issue that required an internet connection to play offline
  • Fixed the sorting of shorter skill cooldown essences at the blacksmith
  • Updated some localization entries
  • FPS Optimizations

