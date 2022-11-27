Patch 1.0.12

Added Thyra - The Merchant, an NPC in Town where you can trade crafting materials and iron.
Added a "Recovered Stash" to Town in normal mode, that will hold items that have been transferred from another game mode (such as from a season that has ended)
Unclaimed season rewards, iron from season bank, season shared stash will be migrated here when the season ends, and you can move the items over to your normal mode private/shared stash
Added Turkish and Indonesian localization
Fixed some crashes on mobile platforms
Fixed an issue where unequipping an item could result in multiplicative ("more" and "less") affixes being calculated incorrectly
Added another aesir offering option to buff all players for 4 hours.
All season participants will receive a Season 1 avatar frame on season end
Asset data is now part of the Steam game download instead of a separate in-game download
Hardcore characters will now migrate correctly to normal mode on death
Fixed the "Time synchronization error" when creating a new character
Fixed the flickering of some buff and debuff icons
Fixed the attack animation for hunter and mage
Fixed the display of Offense/Defense/Recovery that could show a lower value than the actual value on your character
Fixed an issue where the player could unlock certain achievements incorrectly
Fixed an issue where it was possible to obtain portals higher than 100x of the character's highest unlocked world level
Fixed an issue where the wolf could be blocking the path to the end stage chest
Fixed an issue that required an internet connection to play offline
Fixed the sorting of shorter skill cooldown essences at the blacksmith
Updated some localization entries
FPS Optimizations
