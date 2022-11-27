UPDATE 1.2.2

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
1.2.2
- Fixed: Throwing items in the pit in Chapter 6 crashes the game.
- Fixed: The crate in the bunker was sometimes not possible to jump over.
- Fixed: Incorrect 2 brain points loss at the start of Chapter 5 if we play Brok's part before Graff.
- Fixed: Incorrect order of color skins for characters (this change may affect the names of generic rats)
- Fixed: Guard cannot hit Brok with lasers when he's on the bed.
- Fixed sounds of lasers hitting targets (regression introduced in fight update)
- Fixed missing sound when jumping on various floors.
- Fixed lasers creation position & speed according to room scale and for the Guard.
- Added color skins for all common enemies (they have 8 skins possible)
- Improved color skins for rat HUD portraits.
