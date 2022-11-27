 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 27 November 2022

UPDATE 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10026359

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.2

  • Fixed: Throwing items in the pit in Chapter 6 crashes the game.
  • Fixed: The crate in the bunker was sometimes not possible to jump over.
  • Fixed: Incorrect 2 brain points loss at the start of Chapter 5 if we play Brok's part before Graff.
  • Fixed: Incorrect order of color skins for characters (this change may affect the names of generic rats)
  • Fixed: Guard cannot hit Brok with lasers when he's on the bed.
  • Fixed sounds of lasers hitting targets (regression introduced in fight update)
  • Fixed missing sound when jumping on various floors.
  • Fixed lasers creation position & speed according to room scale and for the Guard.
  • Added color skins for all common enemies (they have 8 skins possible)
  • Improved color skins for rat HUD portraits.
