 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eyo - Jump 'n' Run RPG update for 27 November 2022

Hotfix Version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10026287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Keyboard assignment is now possible individually, with gamepad/controller, keyboard and mouse

Improvements:

  • The settings menu has been redesigned to provide enough space for new options.
  • UI in-game now adapts to the individual key assignment.

Bugs:

  • Fixed level 8 bug where in rare cases the crate gets stuck in the ground.
  • Dialogue scene bug fixed: Background music is now played.
  • Research Pyro and Metal in the weapon kill tree are now not unlocked directly at the beginning, but
    only after buying the wooden shield and the required minimum level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link