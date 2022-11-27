Hotfix Version 1.0.2

New features:
- Keyboard assignment is now possible individually, with gamepad/controller, keyboard and mouse
Improvements:
- The settings menu has been redesigned to provide enough space for new options.
- UI in-game now adapts to the individual key assignment.
Bugs:
- Fixed level 8 bug where in rare cases the crate gets stuck in the ground.
- Dialogue scene bug fixed: Background music is now played.
- Research Pyro and Metal in the weapon kill tree are now not unlocked directly at the beginning, but
only after buying the wooden shield and the required minimum level.
Changed files in this update