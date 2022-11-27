ALPHA v2.0

- Changed: UE4 to UE5
- Changed: Map changes
- Removed: Voxel Plugin, since v2 is taking too long to release
- Fixed: Player glitches through land
- Added: Swim straight up / Down (Spacebar / Left Ctrl)
- Changed: Replaced Ocean with UE5's WaterPlugin
- Changed: Ability to only fish in Ocean and Lakes, not River ATM
- Added: Sand storm for the desert biomes
- Added: Light snow for Deadwood only
- Removed: Quests system (will add a better system in the future)
- Added: Mine shafts
- Changes: Resources don't respawn besides Metal, Coal, Gold
- Changes - Metal, Coal, Gold moved to mine shafts only
- Fixed: After dismount, the crosshair disappears
- Fixed: Planting in Greenhouse
- Addition: New character models and clothes
