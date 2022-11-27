 Skip to content

Wild West Survival update for 27 November 2022

ALPHA v2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10026219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed: UE4 to UE5
  • Changed: Map changes
  • Removed: Voxel Plugin, since v2 is taking too long to release
  • Fixed: Player glitches through land
  • Added: Swim straight up / Down (Spacebar / Left Ctrl)
  • Changed: Replaced Ocean with UE5's WaterPlugin
  • Changed: Ability to only fish in Ocean and Lakes, not River ATM
  • Added: Sand storm for the desert biomes
  • Added: Light snow for Deadwood only
  • Removed: Quests system (will add a better system in the future)
  • Added: Mine shafts
  • Changes: Resources don't respawn besides Metal, Coal, Gold
  • Changes - Metal, Coal, Gold moved to mine shafts only
  • Fixed: After dismount, the crosshair disappears
  • Fixed: Planting in Greenhouse
  • Addition: New character models and clothes

