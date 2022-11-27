- Added new class: 'Sharpshooter'.
- Added skill: 'Sniper'.
- Added skill: 'Ballistra'.
- Added 'Exploding Chickens' powerup.
- Added some tooltip texts.
- Added rotation animation to Snowball.
- Added '25 Gold' item.
- Added 'Dark Mastery' powerup.
- Added 'Holy Mastery' powerup.
- Fixed 'IO' sprite origin to be more centered.
- Fixed 'Witch' sprite origin to be more centered.
- Fixed 'Knight' sprite origin to be more centered.
- Fixed item pickup range when player is bigger.
- Increased 'Fire Dash' damage.
- Increased 'Zap' damage.
- Increased 'Bolas' damage.
- Changed IO death voice.
- Spawn less 'Gelatinous Cube' in 'The Climb'.
- Spawn 'Mimic' slightly more.
- Fixed free gems bug.
- Removed 'Balls of Steel' from tough guy.
- Made speed in Bestiary more readable.
HellEscape update for 27 November 2022
New class: Sharpshooter! + bugfix and balances
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update