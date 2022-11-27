 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 27 November 2022

New class: Sharpshooter! + bugfix and balances

Share · View all patches · Build 10026150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new class: 'Sharpshooter'.
  • Added skill: 'Sniper'.
  • Added skill: 'Ballistra'.
  • Added 'Exploding Chickens' powerup.
  • Added some tooltip texts.
  • Added rotation animation to Snowball.
  • Added '25 Gold' item.
  • Added 'Dark Mastery' powerup.
  • Added 'Holy Mastery' powerup.
  • Fixed 'IO' sprite origin to be more centered.
  • Fixed 'Witch' sprite origin to be more centered.
  • Fixed 'Knight' sprite origin to be more centered.
  • Fixed item pickup range when player is bigger.
  • Increased 'Fire Dash' damage.
  • Increased 'Zap' damage.
  • Increased 'Bolas' damage.
  • Changed IO death voice.
  • Spawn less 'Gelatinous Cube' in 'The Climb'.
  • Spawn 'Mimic' slightly more.
  • Fixed free gems bug.
  • Removed 'Balls of Steel' from tough guy.
  • Made speed in Bestiary more readable.

Changed files in this update

