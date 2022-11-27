 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OpenTTD update for 27 November 2022

OpenTTD 13.0-beta2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10026055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Multiple beta releases often indicate lots of bugs to be fixed, but in this case we got carried away adding features and thought more testing was needed.

New features since beta1 include:

  • Variable interface scaling at whatever size you want (not just 2x and 4x), with optional chunky bevels for that retro feel.
  • Multi-track level crossings to keep road vehicles from stopping in the middle of the crossing.
  • A new Generate World menu which now includes NewGRF, AI, and Game Script configuration menus.
  • Cargo filters for vehicle lists (such as at stations) to allow better visualization of traffic.
  • Optional cargo names above vehicles in vehicle lists, to show at a glance what they carry.
  • The ability to clone or share orders with vehicles grouped by shared orders.
  • An improved local authority action window which now shows you actions you can't afford, instead of hiding them.

In addition, some new tools are available to AI and Game Script authors:

  • Scriptable league tables which can replace the default scoring system
  • AI and Game Scripts can now be modified in Scenario Editor for existing scenarios (although not savegames)

(As ever, see the changelog for further details).

If you've been working on an entry for the title game competition, it's time to finish and submit it!

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 10026055
Win64 Depot 1536612
Win32 Depot 1536613
MacOS Depot 1536614
Linux Depot 1536615
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link