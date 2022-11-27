Version 4.4.3, Rears & Arias

Dev Notes
- This is our last build before our long-awaited foray into Act V!
- We are working towards a v500 release date on the 29th December 2022. If something terrible happens, and we have to delay the build, we’ll do that - we’re not going to ship you a half-assed or broken update. But that’s the plan, and we’re on target to meet it.
- MVPs of this build are Amon Ra, for sacrificing two months of his life (and a lot of grey hairs) in order to make these lovely new animated scenes for you; and Marina Montague, for her spectacular new main menu themes.
Features
- Art: Darja and Issa’s kiss (Lubbio).
- Art: Maelys’s attempt to fix everything, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Mina and Marie-Anne’s team effort, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho gets her fix (Lubbio).
- Animation: Marie-Anne’s threesome with Boof and the dragon (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Marie-Anne’s twosome with Boof (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Marie-Anne serves seconds with Boof and the dragon (Amon Ra).
- Music: The dragonsong, remastered (Marina Montague).
- Music: The sombre dragonsong, remastered (Marina Montague).
- Music: The choral dragonsong, remastered (Marina Montague).
- Music: A new and final variation on our dragonsong (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Adeline’s missing lines from her intro (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Adeline’s appearance when you are wounded (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Malagar’s revelation about the moontouched (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: Extensions and remasters for Balthorne’s existing scenes (Joff Leader).
- Voice: Balthorne’s appearance in a strange dream (Joff Leader).
- Voice: Balthorne’s part in the final showdown (Joff Leader).
- Voice: Marie-Anne’s reunion with her animals (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Marie-Anne’s visit to Valzira (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Nonverbal voice acting has been added to Naho’s Act II/III defeat and drunken brawl scenes (Marina Montague).
Tweaks
- The main menu theme will now reflect the Act that your most recent playthrough is currently in. Start a new playthrough to enable this feature! There are five themes to collect.
- Boof’s sprite faces the correct direction during his more intimate encounters with Marie-Anne.
Fixes
- Adeline will no longer imply something incorrect if you choose to name the dragon Valzira.
- The narration will no longer occasionally refer to Petruk’s replacement as Petruk.
- Mina’s heist cannot be sprung if Rhyll is dead.
- Several outdated animated idles have been purged from the reference scripts.
