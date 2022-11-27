 Skip to content

Tivick'ing! Chronicles update for 27 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 27

Update Notes for Nov 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Text Changes:

  • Corrected a spelling error in the book "The Moon and the Silver Chariot"
  • Corrected a spelling error in the book "The Girl and the Dragon"
  • Corrected a spelling error in Lars' letter to herself
  • Female NPC in the top-left house of Chet now displays the correct dialogue text when spoken to after [spoiler]being thrown back in time 3 months[/spoiler]

Sprite Changes:

  • Houses in Ford now display the correct sprite for their doors
  • The Yellow Faeries in Gemad Forest now display in front of the tree instead of behind it

Other Changes:

  • Saving on the overworld now completely exits out of the Pause Menu
  • The item Winterberries can no longer be acquired until after requested from the Travelling Merchant
  • A problematic moving platform in Deep Crater Rock has been removed

Bug Fixes:

  • Saving multiple times consecutively on the overworld no longer stacks the 'Save Completed' message
  • The game no longer crashes when trying to set a shortcut for Field Commands other than Return
  • Morgan now joins the party with full HP when recruiting her on Bower Bridge
  • Bandits on Bower Bridge no longer behave oddly when spoken to
  • The screen now fades in properly when travelling from the Airship to the Salt Mines for the second time onwards

