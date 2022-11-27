Update Notes for Nov 27

Text Changes:
- Corrected a spelling error in the book "The Moon and the Silver Chariot"
- Corrected a spelling error in the book "The Girl and the Dragon"
- Corrected a spelling error in Lars' letter to herself
- Female NPC in the top-left house of Chet now displays the correct dialogue text when spoken to after [spoiler]being thrown back in time 3 months[/spoiler]
Sprite Changes:
- Houses in Ford now display the correct sprite for their doors
- The Yellow Faeries in Gemad Forest now display in front of the tree instead of behind it
Other Changes:
- Saving on the overworld now completely exits out of the Pause Menu
- The item Winterberries can no longer be acquired until after requested from the Travelling Merchant
- A problematic moving platform in Deep Crater Rock has been removed
Bug Fixes:
- Saving multiple times consecutively on the overworld no longer stacks the 'Save Completed' message
- The game no longer crashes when trying to set a shortcut for Field Commands other than Return
- Morgan now joins the party with full HP when recruiting her on Bower Bridge
- Bandits on Bower Bridge no longer behave oddly when spoken to
- The screen now fades in properly when travelling from the Airship to the Salt Mines for the second time onwards
Changed files in this update