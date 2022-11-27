 Skip to content

Dark Past update for 27 November 2022

New Evidence and 3 new Entities

Build 10025695

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New UV finger prints evidence
3 new entities
Please check the image provided in the tutorial to see what UV finger prints evidence looks like

Changed files in this update

Depot 1876031
