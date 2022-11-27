Emperial Knights Patch 2.2.0 is OUT !

-New Login Screen.
-New Mount System.
-Magic Reworked.
-Sprint with Shift Key.
Upcoming Work In Progress Features :
-Parry/Riposte.
-Aerial Recovery.
-Regen HP/Mana.
Changed files in this update