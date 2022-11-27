 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 27 November 2022

Update 0.25.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Updated happiness system to take only the 10 most recent player reports.
  • Updated beauty system to take only the 10 most recent player reports.
  • Updated props with appropriate terrain markers where missing.

Improvements

  • Improved new game creation time.
  • Improved the splash screen.

Fixes

  • Fixed UI state not being correctly restored when playing the course yourself.
  • Fixed happiness score overlapping the tooltip bounds.
  • Fixed rectangle bulldoze decal not rotating.
  • Fixed skipping to next day not stopping if clubhouse deleted while skipping.
  • Fixed the wrong tool key bindings showing up when you start the game.

