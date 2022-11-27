Update 0.25.0

Updates
- Updated happiness system to take only the 10 most recent player reports.
- Updated beauty system to take only the 10 most recent player reports.
- Updated props with appropriate terrain markers where missing.
Improvements
- Improved new game creation time.
- Improved the splash screen.
Fixes
- Fixed UI state not being correctly restored when playing the course yourself.
- Fixed happiness score overlapping the tooltip bounds.
- Fixed rectangle bulldoze decal not rotating.
- Fixed skipping to next day not stopping if clubhouse deleted while skipping.
- Fixed the wrong tool key bindings showing up when you start the game.
