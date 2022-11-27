 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 27 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.10a

Hotfix 0.7.0.10a · Build 10025246

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Thorn firework not appearing with interdimensional rose
  • Thorn firework not working at all
  • Interdimensional rose not having icon on the damage source screen (The thing I keep forgetting on every new weapon)

