- New Weapon: Earth Wand with skill "Stone III" with new status effect "Shattered".
- New Cutscene: Potion Seller.
- New Blessing: Critical Damage Increased.
- New Feature: When the player is at 30% health or lower, red glow appears around edges.
- Modified Cutscene: Light or Darkness cutscene visuals changed.
- Modified Blessing: Endurance blessing now is: "Attack stamina cost reduced by 20%."
- Modified Blessing: Skill Mana Cost Reduction changes from 45sec to 40sec.
- Modified Status: Shock now lasts 3 seconds instead of 4, and deals 3 damage instead of 5. Enemies can no longer attack during shock.
- Sound: When a goblin warrior's shield is hit while it is defending, now the defended sound is played.
- Sound: When goblin mage teleports it plays the teleport sound.
- Sound: When a player respawns it plays respawn sound.
- Sound: Pressing any buttons plays button pressed sound.
- Sound: Tutorial green orb that shoots projectiles, now makes shooting projectile sound.
- Sound: Tutorial green orb spawn sound added.
- Sound: Tutorial Flame temporary sound added.
- Sound: Poison Rapier, Fire Sword, Ice Sword, EbonSide skills now do different damage enemy sound.
- Sound: Goblin Sword now plays bleed effect when attacking.
- Sound: Fire wand and Death Wand skills now do explosion sound.
- Sound: If goblin warrior hits you with its sword, it will make additional apply bleed sound.
- Sound: Goblin Warrior blood attack now make same attack as goblin sword skill.
- Sound: Ebonside and Ivory Horizon skill attack sound now use explosion sound variant.
- Sound: When goblin mage spawns a ball, it plays wind elemental sound.
- Sound: If a player projectile hits goblin warriors shield, it plays defended sound.
- Sound: If any energy projectile got destroyed by the other person, it plays energy dissipate sound. e.g: Player hits enemies projectile.
- Sound: When opening a chest, it plays blessed chest open sound.
- Sound: Removed gorillas ground ripple sounds for now.
- Improvement: Tutorial green orb that shoots projectiles, now shoots projectile every 2.25sec instead of 3sec.
- Improvement: Blessing and curse cutscene, button renamed to "Choose Blessing but Lower Stats".
- Improvement: Steal goblin cutscene, steal fungi 1 -> 2.
- Balance: Goblin Mage staff swing attack damage decreased, but Undead Goblin Mage staff swing damage increased.
- Balance: Frost Wands skill, Frost Cloud damaged reduced by 1.
- Balance: Ice Sword, Ice Slash skill, apply freeze 25% -> 35%.
- Balance: Ice Sword, Ice Slash skill, damage increased from 19-20 to 24-25.
- Balance: Fire Sword, Fire Slash skill, apply fire 30% -> 35%.
- Balance: Fire Sword, Fire Slash skill, damage increased from 15-16 to 24-25.
- Balance: Poison Rapier, Venom Slash skill, apply poison 30% -> 35%.
- Balance: Poison Rapier, Venom Slash skill, damage increased from 15-16 to 24-25.
- Balance: Skull gorilla now applies shatter with it's earth attacks, instead of earth resistance down.
- Balance: Goblin mages no longer applies wind resistance down with it's projectiles.
- Balance: Ivory Horizon and Ebonside are no longer sold in the shop.
- Balance: Ebon Side's Dark Damage increased from 14-15 to 15-16
- Balance: Ebon Side's Void Pursuit skill, apply darkness 30% -> 40%.
- Balance: Ebon Side's Skill damage increased from 15-16 to 24-25.
- Balance: Ivory Horizon's Light Damage decreased from 12-13 to 10-11.
- Balance: Ivory Horizon's Skill Damage increased from 35-36 to 39-40.
- Bug Fix: Fungi Requirement set correctly to 4, on Fungi Obsession (before it was set to 2), this allowed you to go on negative fungi.
- Other: Added a few names to credits, and fixed the credit layout.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 27 November 2022
Patch 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
