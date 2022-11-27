 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 27 November 2022

Patch 23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon: Earth Wand with skill "Stone III" with new status effect "Shattered".
  • New Cutscene: Potion Seller.
  • New Blessing: Critical Damage Increased.
  • New Feature: When the player is at 30% health or lower, red glow appears around edges.
  • Modified Cutscene: Light or Darkness cutscene visuals changed.
  • Modified Blessing: Endurance blessing now is: "Attack stamina cost reduced by 20%."
  • Modified Blessing: Skill Mana Cost Reduction changes from 45sec to 40sec.
  • Modified Status: Shock now lasts 3 seconds instead of 4, and deals 3 damage instead of 5. Enemies can no longer attack during shock.
  • Sound: When a goblin warrior's shield is hit while it is defending, now the defended sound is played.
  • Sound: When goblin mage teleports it plays the teleport sound.
  • Sound: When a player respawns it plays respawn sound.
  • Sound: Pressing any buttons plays button pressed sound.
  • Sound: Tutorial green orb that shoots projectiles, now makes shooting projectile sound.
  • Sound: Tutorial green orb spawn sound added.
  • Sound: Tutorial Flame temporary sound added.
  • Sound: Poison Rapier, Fire Sword, Ice Sword, EbonSide skills now do different damage enemy sound.
  • Sound: Goblin Sword now plays bleed effect when attacking.
  • Sound: Fire wand and Death Wand skills now do explosion sound.
  • Sound: If goblin warrior hits you with its sword, it will make additional apply bleed sound.
  • Sound: Goblin Warrior blood attack now make same attack as goblin sword skill.
  • Sound: Ebonside and Ivory Horizon skill attack sound now use explosion sound variant.
  • Sound: When goblin mage spawns a ball, it plays wind elemental sound.
  • Sound: If a player projectile hits goblin warriors shield, it plays defended sound.
  • Sound: If any energy projectile got destroyed by the other person, it plays energy dissipate sound. e.g: Player hits enemies projectile.
  • Sound: When opening a chest, it plays blessed chest open sound.
  • Sound: Removed gorillas ground ripple sounds for now.
  • Improvement: Tutorial green orb that shoots projectiles, now shoots projectile every 2.25sec instead of 3sec.
  • Improvement: Blessing and curse cutscene, button renamed to "Choose Blessing but Lower Stats".
  • Improvement: Steal goblin cutscene, steal fungi 1 -> 2.
  • Balance: Goblin Mage staff swing attack damage decreased, but Undead Goblin Mage staff swing damage increased.
  • Balance: Frost Wands skill, Frost Cloud damaged reduced by 1.
  • Balance: Ice Sword, Ice Slash skill, apply freeze 25% -> 35%.
  • Balance: Ice Sword, Ice Slash skill, damage increased from 19-20 to 24-25.
  • Balance: Fire Sword, Fire Slash skill, apply fire 30% -> 35%.
  • Balance: Fire Sword, Fire Slash skill, damage increased from 15-16 to 24-25.
  • Balance: Poison Rapier, Venom Slash skill, apply poison 30% -> 35%.
  • Balance: Poison Rapier, Venom Slash skill, damage increased from 15-16 to 24-25.
  • Balance: Skull gorilla now applies shatter with it's earth attacks, instead of earth resistance down.
  • Balance: Goblin mages no longer applies wind resistance down with it's projectiles.
  • Balance: Ivory Horizon and Ebonside are no longer sold in the shop.
  • Balance: Ebon Side's Dark Damage increased from 14-15 to 15-16
  • Balance: Ebon Side's Void Pursuit skill, apply darkness 30% -> 40%.
  • Balance: Ebon Side's Skill damage increased from 15-16 to 24-25.
  • Balance: Ivory Horizon's Light Damage decreased from 12-13 to 10-11.
  • Balance: Ivory Horizon's Skill Damage increased from 35-36 to 39-40.
  • Bug Fix: Fungi Requirement set correctly to 4, on Fungi Obsession (before it was set to 2), this allowed you to go on negative fungi.
  • Other: Added a few names to credits, and fixed the credit layout.

