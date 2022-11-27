1.9.5 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

Changelog

Fixed a problem that when some tray programs are running in administrator mode, this program resides in the tray after MyFinder starts

Fixed the issue that there was no brightness reminder when adjusting the brightness in the previous version of the Control Center, and the brightness could not be adjusted

Fixed the previous version of myfinder set wallpaper accent color after running for a period of time color abnormal problem

Optimize UWP program detection, fix the problem that win11dev does not immediately display UWP program icon after starting UWP program

Optimized the MyFinder Control Center brightness and volume small arrow button trigger area

Fixed an issue where the skin editor replaced the clock image with an incorrect preview when it was smaller than 256 pixels

Adjust the way to get the preview of individual program windows, for example, some music player window preview is the song cover can not correctly display the window content, this version update can display the correct window content real-time dynamic rendering, but win10 system will display a yellow box in the original window, because this is the UWP screenshot permission prompt, win11 can be closed, this is for the preparation of the pre-stage scheduling

Currently known issues

Multi-screen and turn on all screens to display myfinder, the resident tray icon display is not synchronized, and other screens in immersive mode do not have (later need to rewrite the no finder code method, change to an independent class library to render each screen separately. In this way, each screen can have an immersive mode, and each screen can be adjusted to a different zoom size, but the amount of engineering is a bit large and needs to be changed slowly. ） MyFinder will be stuck for a period of time when clicking the disk icon to display the secondary menu

Big feature update in the next release

Stage Manager, and then the price increase did not buy it quickly.

List of some features in the future