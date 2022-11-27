 Skip to content

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 27 November 2022

【Hard Mode Released】& Please vote us【Labor of Love】🌮

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Steam Award Nomination is ending soon! Please vote for us and leave us a kind review to complete the event quest 🌮

v1.3 Update Notes

1. Hard Mode Released
Now after finishing map 7-3, you can select Hard mode difficulty and challenge it with new units!

2. Fujin and Raijin Units are unlock
You can now play Fujin and Raijin unit

Fujin

Raijin

3. Formation

  • To get formation, please check the shop and secret shop to purchase and unlock.
  • Auto-assign unit formation will be available when upgrading to level 3 formation.
  • Extra formation skill will be unlocked at level 5 for 1 element requirement and 8 for 2 elements requirement


4. Many bugs fixed and performance improvement

Happy festive season
Secret Labo

