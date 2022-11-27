【Hard Mode Released】& Please vote us【Labor of Love】🌮

Share · View all patches · Build 10024647 · Last edited 27 November 2022 – 11:06:03 UTC by Wendy

The Steam Award Nomination is ending soon! Please vote for us and leave us a kind review to complete the event quest 🌮

1. Hard Mode Released

Now after finishing map 7-3, you can select Hard mode difficulty and challenge it with new units!

2. Fujin and Raijin Units are unlock

You can now play Fujin and Raijin unit

Fujin

Raijin

3. Formation

To get formation, please check the shop and secret shop to purchase and unlock.

Auto-assign unit formation will be available when upgrading to level 3 formation.

Extra formation skill will be unlocked at level 5 for 1 element requirement and 8 for 2 elements requirement



4. Many bugs fixed and performance improvement

Happy festive season

Secret Labo