【Hard Mode Released】& Please vote us【Labor of Love】🌮

v1.3 Update Notes
1. Hard Mode Released
Now after finishing map 7-3, you can select Hard mode difficulty and challenge it with new units!
2. Fujin and Raijin Units are unlock
You can now play Fujin and Raijin unit
Fujin
Raijin
3. Formation
- To get formation, please check the shop and secret shop to purchase and unlock.
- Auto-assign unit formation will be available when upgrading to level 3 formation.
- Extra formation skill will be unlocked at level 5 for 1 element requirement and 8 for 2 elements requirement
4. Many bugs fixed and performance improvement
Happy festive season
Secret Labo
