 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pathogen: Survival update for 27 November 2022

Small Patch for 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10024590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed bug where dead enemies stand up due to being frozen
  • Buffed sniper damage(double across all three snipers)
  • Buffed GL damage (double)
  • Buffed RPG damage (double)
  • Chance zombies no longer drop powerups if they die to a nuke
  • Attachment menu error messages now display more detailed information, and dissappear
  • Lightning Mark I cooldown now 25 seconds instead of 35 seconds
  • Lightning Mark II cooldown now 10 seconds instead of 15 seconds
  • Blackhole damage tripled
  • Baby zombie attack range increased by 40%
  • Chance zombie speed decreased to be same as other zombies
  • 4x Scope and 8x Scope now work instantly after equipping
  • Added fire modes- single fire is optional for burst and automatic weapons
  • Fixed issues with attachment menu prices not updating when being hovered over
  • Life steal now works as intended

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link