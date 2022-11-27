 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 November 2022

0.579.3 - Phantom Pain

Share · View all patches · Build 10024419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ship in equipment menu simulations are not real and thus should not cause the simulated ore they catch of have in their cargo hold to transfer into the players inventory on a subsequent dive.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link