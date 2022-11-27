- Ship in equipment menu simulations are not real and thus should not cause the simulated ore they catch of have in their cargo hold to transfer into the players inventory on a subsequent dive.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 November 2022
0.579.3 - Phantom Pain
Patchnotes via Steam Community
