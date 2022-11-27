 Skip to content

Atama update for 27 November 2022

Atama 1.06.1 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10024306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Atama 1.06.1 is a bug fix release addressing several minor issues.

Changelist:

  • Fix a bug where Kaede's death scream on story and dev commentary mode would sometimes awkwardly play after the full death animation.
  • Fixed Kaede's crouch animation hovering a little over the ground.
  • Fix a bug where random sound effects (most notably the crows in Manor) would still play while gazing through enemies not in the area where the sound effect originates
  • Fix a small issue where the player could clip/see into into the giant stone head
  • Fix a small story/dev comm bug where remote viewing ambient sounds would continue if you died while viewing the last remaining enemy in an area.
  • Fix minor visual issues in Servants' Quarters along with an issue that would sometimes make you return from crouching to standing in certain places in Servants' Quarters
  • Fix an issue where for some monitors, the proper resolution options would not be listed on settings.

