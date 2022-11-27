Atama 1.06.1 Release Notes

Atama 1.06.1 is a bug fix release addressing several minor issues.
Changelist:
- Fix a bug where Kaede's death scream on story and dev commentary mode would sometimes awkwardly play after the full death animation.
- Fixed Kaede's crouch animation hovering a little over the ground.
- Fix a bug where random sound effects (most notably the crows in Manor) would still play while gazing through enemies not in the area where the sound effect originates
- Fix a small issue where the player could clip/see into into the giant stone head
- Fix a small story/dev comm bug where remote viewing ambient sounds would continue if you died while viewing the last remaining enemy in an area.
- Fix minor visual issues in Servants' Quarters along with an issue that would sometimes make you return from crouching to standing in certain places in Servants' Quarters
- Fix an issue where for some monitors, the proper resolution options would not be listed on settings.
Changed files in this update