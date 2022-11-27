-Fixed Pause Menu and you can press 'ESC' key again to close the Pause menu
-Add 2 Save points to underground sections and 1 before maria's room
-Fixed Bug animations when fast switch weapon
Delivery Man update for 27 November 2022
Fixed Pause Menu, Add Save Point, Fixed Fast Switch Weapons Animation
Changed files in this update