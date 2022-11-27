 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rift Loopers update for 27 November 2022

Plasma Dome rework + extras

Share · View all patches · Build 10024223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch tweaking Androids class ability and adding a few things

Patch Notes

  • Android Class ability updated: Dome will now attach to android when cast and in addition to reducing damage to friendlies, the plasma dome will now damage enemies within the dome for 5% (upgradable) of your max health every second.
  • Buff Timers now show above your Health
  • Laser projectile size increased
  • Bullet and laser projectile sound fx added when hitting an enemy
  • Turret visual for remaining time added
  • Audio cue added when ability comes off cooldown

Changed files in this update

Depot 2050051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link