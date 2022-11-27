Plasma Dome rework + extras

Patch tweaking Androids class ability and adding a few things
Patch Notes
- Android Class ability updated: Dome will now attach to android when cast and in addition to reducing damage to friendlies, the plasma dome will now damage enemies within the dome for 5% (upgradable) of your max health every second.
- Buff Timers now show above your Health
- Laser projectile size increased
- Bullet and laser projectile sound fx added when hitting an enemy
- Turret visual for remaining time added
- Audio cue added when ability comes off cooldown
Changed files in this update