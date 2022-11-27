 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Indigo Parallel update for 27 November 2022

Update 1.85

Share · View all patches · Build 10024064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Target Frame Rate set
  • Volume Control in paused menu
  • Made the eye triangle puzzle more clear
  • Altering some of the lights after certain paths
  • Adding objects in the first few levels after certain paths
  • Eye texture change
  • Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1550871
  • Loading history…
Depot 1550872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link