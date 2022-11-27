- Target Frame Rate set
- Volume Control in paused menu
- Made the eye triangle puzzle more clear
- Altering some of the lights after certain paths
- Adding objects in the first few levels after certain paths
- Eye texture change
- Bug Fixes
The Indigo Parallel update for 27 November 2022
Update 1.85
