Game Stats + More

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 27 November 2022

Game Stats

  • Times Restarted
  • Playtime
  • Enemies Defeated
  • Bosses Defeated
  • "Human" NPCs Talked to
  • Bad Food Items Eaten
  • Items Sold
  • Items Purchased
  • Total Money Earned
  • Rats Defeated

Other

  • Changed some area names and conversations related to them
  • Also toned down some of the "jokes" about jobs and homes​​
  • There is now a guard in The Dump that gives a slight explanation about the things they shoot
  • Rare Vendors are actually rare now
  • The Jerk of TL Lane now saves their conversation progress
  • Upped some attack stats of some enemies

Changed files in this update

Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Windows Depot 1730392
  • Loading history…
Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Mac Depot 1730393
  • Loading history…
