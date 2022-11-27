Game Stats + More

Game Stats
- Times Restarted
- Playtime
- Enemies Defeated
- Bosses Defeated
- "Human" NPCs Talked to
- Bad Food Items Eaten
- Items Sold
- Items Purchased
- Total Money Earned
- Rats Defeated
Other
- Changed some area names and conversations related to them
- Also toned down some of the "jokes" about jobs and homes
- There is now a guard in The Dump that gives a slight explanation about the things they shoot
- Rare Vendors are actually rare now
- The Jerk of TL Lane now saves their conversation progress
- Upped some attack stats of some enemies
Changed files in this update