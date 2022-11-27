11/26/2022 Hotfixes

Added:
- Action Indicator Plugin made by Galv, puts little stars icon above non-NPC events the player characters can interact with.
Changed:
- Can no longer add Ashara or Embra to your party in the Broken Boulder Event without going around the bar, as intended.
- Experience granted charm sound significantly reduced.
- Added more light in the Floorboard Dungeon in the area where the heroes first drop in.
- Fixed a few spots where Choice Boxes would come in the wrong window (i.e. should be Dim if DM asks a choice, should have a gold border if an NPC asks)
- Fixed Embra's Dagger not returning to the player after a certain event where it is lost.
- Fixed Ish Ma'els "Lightning Lure" ability always coming up as 0.
- Credits in Outro corrected to display proper Voice Actors and balance certain text.
- Removed excess environmental art from High Market to assist in running smoother on some PCs.
- Updated plugins.
