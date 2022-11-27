 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sands of Slumber: The RPG update for 27 November 2022

11/26/2022 Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10023674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Action Indicator Plugin made by Galv, puts little stars icon above non-NPC events the player characters can interact with.

Changed:

  • Can no longer add Ashara or Embra to your party in the Broken Boulder Event without going around the bar, as intended.
  • Experience granted charm sound significantly reduced.
  • Added more light in the Floorboard Dungeon in the area where the heroes first drop in.
  • Fixed a few spots where Choice Boxes would come in the wrong window (i.e. should be Dim if DM asks a choice, should have a gold border if an NPC asks)
  • Fixed Embra's Dagger not returning to the player after a certain event where it is lost.
  • Fixed Ish Ma'els "Lightning Lure" ability always coming up as 0.
  • Credits in Outro corrected to display proper Voice Actors and balance certain text.
  • Removed excess environmental art from High Market to assist in running smoother on some PCs.
  • Updated plugins.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link