Relapse update for 27 November 2022

v2.0.3

Build 10023617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v2.0.3

Fixes:

  • Purge ability now displays a ‘curse’, ‘hex’ & ‘debuff’ popup description box when hovering over the card.
  • One With Nature ability now displays a ‘curse’, ‘popup description box when hovering over the card.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968321
