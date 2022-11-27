Patch Notes for v2.0.3
Fixes:
- Purge ability now displays a ‘curse’, ‘hex’ & ‘debuff’ popup description box when hovering over the card.
- One With Nature ability now displays a ‘curse’, ‘popup description box when hovering over the card.
