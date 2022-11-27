 Skip to content

Relapse update for 27 November 2022

v2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10023568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v2.0.2

New:

  • Added a new ability to Beast Master's deck to remove all curses from deck.

Fixes:

  • Added missing keys for localizing some new ability names in other languages outside of English.

Changed files in this update

