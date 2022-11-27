 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 27 November 2022

2022.11.27 Game Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Accelerated the speed of reloading
  2. Zombies don't disappear when they die
  3. Add the current version number to the lower left corner of the game screen

死寂 Content Depot 1727651
