Santa Slays Nazis update for 26 November 2022

UPDATE 11/26/2022

UPDATE 11/26/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*2 new levels with new enemies
Bank of Kringle
Bed, Bath and Bunnies

fixed fight with Castle Santa boss
added full controller support
*Fixed multiple bugs

