Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 26 November 2022

Hotfix for left-handed weapons

Build 10023294

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes a bug where components of some weapons (like the pistol slide or SMG foregrip) might appear upside down after a level transition or loading a save in left-handed mode.
  • The active weapon will now stay equipped after level transitions in left-handed mode.

