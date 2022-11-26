- Fixes a bug where components of some weapons (like the pistol slide or SMG foregrip) might appear upside down after a level transition or loading a save in left-handed mode.
- The active weapon will now stay equipped after level transitions in left-handed mode.
Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 26 November 2022
Hotfix for left-handed weapons
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Half-Life 2: VR Depot 658921
Changed files in this update