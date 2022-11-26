Hello everyone!
Car Dealership Simulator v0.8 Update
[Fixes and Content]
- Optimization improvements were made in the paint control system.
- Increased the probability of customers coming to dealer.
- While bargaining, you could not buy the vehicle even if your money was equal, Fixed.
- Optimization improvements were made in the code for buying and selling vehicles.
- Rain sound was sometimes broken, fixed.
- Added tents to the vehicle market when it's raining.
- Food place in the used vehicle market has been removed and a new one has been added.
- Street lights added to used vehicle market.
Changed files in this update