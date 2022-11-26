 Skip to content

Car Dealership Simulator update for 26 November 2022

Car Dealership Simulator v0.8 Update

Car Dealership Simulator update for 26 November 2022

[Fixes and Content]

  • Optimization improvements were made in the paint control system.
  • Increased the probability of customers coming to dealer.
  • While bargaining, you could not buy the vehicle even if your money was equal, Fixed.
  • Optimization improvements were made in the code for buying and selling vehicles.
  • Rain sound was sometimes broken, fixed.
  • Added tents to the vehicle market when it's raining.
  • Food place in the used vehicle market has been removed and a new one has been added.
  • Street lights added to used vehicle market.



