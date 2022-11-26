- Added Daily Challenge missions!
- Reduced outline quality when graphic levels are set to low.
- Added lots of rendering optimization.
- Optimized achievements, bestiary, stats and powerups menus.
- Added more info to stats window.
- Made Magnet stronger.
- Added auto-balancing mechanism to make enemies stronger and spawn more often if player mows them down too fast.
- Added kills count to combos text.
- Added powerup: 'Gunpowder'.
- Added powerup: 'Magic Gunpowder'.
- Marked some important achievements with a highlight.
- Added Gem Chests and Artifact Chests to game stats.
- Added max level stat to stats menu.
- Added Gem reward to boss fights.
- Changed all missions progress bar to always be full = finish (previously in boss fights and other missions the bar showed the remaining hp)
HellEscape update for 26 November 2022
Added randomly generated DAILY CHALLENGE! + rendering optimizations and more..
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update