HellEscape update for 26 November 2022

Added randomly generated DAILY CHALLENGE! + rendering optimizations and more..

HellEscape update for 26 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Daily Challenge missions!
  • Reduced outline quality when graphic levels are set to low.
  • Added lots of rendering optimization.
  • Optimized achievements, bestiary, stats and powerups menus.
  • Added more info to stats window.
  • Made Magnet stronger.
  • Added auto-balancing mechanism to make enemies stronger and spawn more often if player mows them down too fast.
  • Added kills count to combos text.
  • Added powerup: 'Gunpowder'.
  • Added powerup: 'Magic Gunpowder'.
  • Marked some important achievements with a highlight.
  • Added Gem Chests and Artifact Chests to game stats.
  • Added max level stat to stats menu.
  • Added Gem reward to boss fights.
  • Changed all missions progress bar to always be full = finish (previously in boss fights and other missions the bar showed the remaining hp)

Changed files in this update

