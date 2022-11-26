Funeral Update Notes - November 26, 2022

Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.
Update Version 1.09
- Light bug fixed in Chapter I
- Painting now has better attention in Chapter I
- Scare Jumps have better visibility in Chapter I if doors are shut
- Better visibility of silver key in Chapter II
- Elevator does not require to turn on/off button, it's OK to change fuses now
- There is a new scare jump in Chapter III
- Audio fixed in Chapter IV
- Subtitles fixed in Chapter IV
- Scare Jumps slightly adjusted in all Chapters
Changed files in this update