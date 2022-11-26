Funeral Update Notes - November 26, 2022

 Skip to content

Funeral update for 26 November 2022

Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.09

  • Light bug fixed in Chapter I
  • Painting now has better attention in Chapter I
  • Scare Jumps have better visibility in Chapter I if doors are shut
  • Better visibility of silver key in Chapter II
  • Elevator does not require to turn on/off button, it's OK to change fuses now
  • There is a new scare jump in Chapter III
  • Audio fixed in Chapter IV
  • Subtitles fixed in Chapter IV
  • Scare Jumps slightly adjusted in all Chapters

