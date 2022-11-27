 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 27 November 2022

0.11.0 - New Energy

  • Tweaked balance of Svartalvheim
  • Added initial version of Vanaheim level
  • Capped energy system and made it upgradeable in the lobby
  • Higher tower levels require increased variation of resources
  • Common skill upgrades are now available for all classes
  • Added an experimental resource "smelting" system
  • Added a couple new tutorial hints on Midgardmun

