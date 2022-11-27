- Tweaked balance of Svartalvheim
- Added initial version of Vanaheim level
- Capped energy system and made it upgradeable in the lobby
- Higher tower levels require increased variation of resources
- Common skill upgrades are now available for all classes
- Added an experimental resource "smelting" system
- Added a couple new tutorial hints on Midgardmun
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 27 November 2022
0.11.0 - New Energy
