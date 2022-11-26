Patch Notes for v2.0.0
New:
- Ascension Modes:
- Added 5 new difficulties (Ascension Modes) that are unlocked once beating the previous difficulty. If you’ve already beaten normal mode before this update, Ascension 1 will be automatically unlocked for you.
- Added 2 new familiars that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
- Added 3 new skins that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
- Added 26 more starting trinkets that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
- Added 11 more starting abilities that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
- Added 5 more achievements for beating each ascension mode.
- Abilities:
- Added 3 new curses to enemy abilities, used in ascension modes.
- Added a new ability to Beast Master’s Deck, Retain Evade. Keep evades between rounds.
- Added a new ability to Crusader’s Deck, Retain Dispel. Keep dispel between rounds.
- Added a new ability to Crusader’s Deck, Retain Block. Keep 50% block between rounds. If stacking with trinket that keeps 50% block, you’ll keep a total of 75% block.
- Translations:
- Added Russian translation
Changes:
- Trinkets:
- Blood Dagger: Now consumes all stacks of bleed when triggering.
- Fang: Damaged dealt to bleeding targets by hitting with melee increased from 1 to 3.
- Blood Ring: Bleed damage reduced from 2x to 1.5x.
- Abilities:
- Jinx:
- Lv2: Also removes evade
- Lv3: Also removes evade & block
- Jinx All:
- Lv2: Also removes evade
- Lv3: Also removes evade & block
- Shriek:
- Lv2: Also removes reflect
- Lv3: Also removes reflect
- Frighten:
- Lv2: Also removes regen
- Lv3: Also removes regen
- Siphon:
- Lv2: Also removes block & dispel
- Lv3: Also removes block, dispel & thorns
- Siphon All:
- Lv2: Also removes block & dispel
- Lv3: Also removes block, dispel & thorns
- Stat Hex:
- Lv2: Also removes dispel
- Lv3: Also removes dispel & reflect
- Heal Hex:
- Lv2: Also removes life steal
- Lv3: Also removes life steal & regen
- Buff Hex:
- Lv2: Also removes block
- Lv3: Also removes block & thorns
- Hundred Blades: removed ‘return’ from lv1
- Judgement: Damage multiplier reduced by 0.25 for each level.
- Thunder Slam: Lv3 Damage multiplier increased from 0.1235 to 1.3.
- Spit Acid: Lv3 chain amount decreased from 3 to 2.
- Pounce:
- Lv1: Damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25
- Lv2: Damage multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.375
- Lv3: Damage multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.5
- Stalk:
- Lv1: Also removes thorns
- Lv2: Also removes thorns & reflect
- Lv3: Also removes thorns, reflect & regen
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with resolution sizes not resizing windows correctly at all values.
- Fixed an issue with Ogre Shaman heals not restoring any HP due to lack of stat attribute required.
- Enemy intent no longer lists Curses as a debuff and is now displayed as an unknown intent.
- Fixed an issue with summoned enemy not being added to known codex during battle.
Changed files in this update