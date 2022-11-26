 Skip to content

Relapse update for 26 November 2022

v2.0.0

Build 10023053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v2.0.0

New:

  • Ascension Modes:
  • Added 5 new difficulties (Ascension Modes) that are unlocked once beating the previous difficulty. If you’ve already beaten normal mode before this update, Ascension 1 will be automatically unlocked for you.
  • Added 2 new familiars that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
  • Added 3 new skins that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
  • Added 26 more starting trinkets that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
  • Added 11 more starting abilities that can be unlocked by beating various ascension modes.
  • Added 5 more achievements for beating each ascension mode.
  • Abilities:
  • Added 3 new curses to enemy abilities, used in ascension modes.
  • Added a new ability to Beast Master’s Deck, Retain Evade. Keep evades between rounds.
  • Added a new ability to Crusader’s Deck, Retain Dispel. Keep dispel between rounds.
  • Added a new ability to Crusader’s Deck, Retain Block. Keep 50% block between rounds. If stacking with trinket that keeps 50% block, you’ll keep a total of 75% block.
  • Translations:
  • Added Russian translation

Changes:

  • Trinkets:
  • Blood Dagger: Now consumes all stacks of bleed when triggering.
  • Fang: Damaged dealt to bleeding targets by hitting with melee increased from 1 to 3.
  • Blood Ring: Bleed damage reduced from 2x to 1.5x.
  • Abilities:
  • Jinx:
  • Lv2: Also removes evade
  • Lv3: Also removes evade & block
  • Jinx All:
  • Lv2: Also removes evade
  • Lv3: Also removes evade & block
  • Shriek:
  • Lv2: Also removes reflect
  • Lv3: Also removes reflect
  • Frighten:
  • Lv2: Also removes regen
  • Lv3: Also removes regen
  • Siphon:
  • Lv2: Also removes block & dispel
  • Lv3: Also removes block, dispel & thorns
  • Siphon All:
  • Lv2: Also removes block & dispel
  • Lv3: Also removes block, dispel & thorns
  • Stat Hex:
  • Lv2: Also removes dispel
  • Lv3: Also removes dispel & reflect
  • Heal Hex:
  • Lv2: Also removes life steal
  • Lv3: Also removes life steal & regen
  • Buff Hex:
  • Lv2: Also removes block
  • Lv3: Also removes block & thorns
  • Hundred Blades: removed ‘return’ from lv1
  • Judgement: Damage multiplier reduced by 0.25 for each level.
  • Thunder Slam: Lv3 Damage multiplier increased from 0.1235 to 1.3.
  • Spit Acid: Lv3 chain amount decreased from 3 to 2.
  • Pounce:
  • Lv1: Damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25
  • Lv2: Damage multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.375
  • Lv3: Damage multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.5
  • Stalk:
  • Lv1: Also removes thorns
  • Lv2: Also removes thorns & reflect
  • Lv3: Also removes thorns, reflect & regen

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with resolution sizes not resizing windows correctly at all values.
  • Fixed an issue with Ogre Shaman heals not restoring any HP due to lack of stat attribute required.
  • Enemy intent no longer lists Curses as a debuff and is now displayed as an unknown intent.
  • Fixed an issue with summoned enemy not being added to known codex during battle.

