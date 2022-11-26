 Skip to content

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 26 November 2022

Update 07

Build 10022998 · Last edited by Wendy

General

  • Certain graphical elements(such as sprays) should now display properly at any resolution
  • Volume Buttons have been added to all menus

Main Menu

  • Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 7.0.0
  • Added Volume button to menu

Character Select

  • Cass has a new spray(+laugh)
  • Charlie lost a spray(-stance)
  • Charlie has a new spray(+smug)

Mode Select menu:

  • Art changed
  • Added Volume button
  • Ball select has been added to center
  • Hover over modes/ball to get an explanation of them

Ingame

  • Using meter will now incur a meter gain penalty: meter gain for the next 3 seconds after a cancel will be halved
  • Players can no longer buffer an airdash on the ground
  • Cassandra can now jump-cancel her grounded down attack on hit
  • Changed layout of pause menu
  • Added keyboard and controller controls to pause menu
  • If the ball goes out of bounds, then it will automatically reset to center
  • Airdashes have more consistant distances

Play Ball

  • A bug that caused CPU players to glitch the UI during scoring has been fixed

CrossCourt Brawl

  • Players can no longer buffer actions behind a hit confirm (A successful hit will now clear the buffer queue)
  • (Controller)Pressing left/right on right stick will turn the character if necessary

Changed files in this update

