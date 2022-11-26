General
- Certain graphical elements(such as sprays) should now display properly at any resolution
- Volume Buttons have been added to all menus
Main Menu
- Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 7.0.0
- Added Volume button to menu
Character Select
- Cass has a new spray(+laugh)
- Charlie lost a spray(-stance)
- Charlie has a new spray(+smug)
Mode Select menu:
- Art changed
- Added Volume button
- Ball select has been added to center
- Hover over modes/ball to get an explanation of them
Ingame
- Using meter will now incur a meter gain penalty: meter gain for the next 3 seconds after a cancel will be halved
- Players can no longer buffer an airdash on the ground
- Cassandra can now jump-cancel her grounded down attack on hit
- Changed layout of pause menu
- Added keyboard and controller controls to pause menu
- If the ball goes out of bounds, then it will automatically reset to center
- Airdashes have more consistant distances
Play Ball
- A bug that caused CPU players to glitch the UI during scoring has been fixed
CrossCourt Brawl
- Players can no longer buffer actions behind a hit confirm (A successful hit will now clear the buffer queue)
- (Controller)Pressing left/right on right stick will turn the character if necessary
