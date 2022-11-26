A technical bug fix patch, should fix problems with platforms glitching after playing for a while (floating point precision) and also tokens should count without getting over 100%.
Spider Slingers update for 26 November 2022
Update Notes for 1.0.3d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
