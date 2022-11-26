 Skip to content

Warlords: Under Siege Playtest update for 26 November 2022

Minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10022674

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Siege Workshop upgrades not taking any resources
  • T1 Arrow Tower has a new model
  • Black orcs, goblin warriors, rock trolls, heavy zombies, undead centurion and heavy skeletons now take 30% LESS ranged dmg(from units)
  • Gold mine nerfed to the ground
  • Catapult towers, Onager towers and Trebuchets small damage nerf
  • Fixed bug with having almost all cards unlocked at the beginning of the game if you played the demo prior to 20th of November
  • Siege Workshop/Catapult Towers cost increase

