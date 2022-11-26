- Fixed Siege Workshop upgrades not taking any resources
- T1 Arrow Tower has a new model
- Black orcs, goblin warriors, rock trolls, heavy zombies, undead centurion and heavy skeletons now take 30% LESS ranged dmg(from units)
- Gold mine nerfed to the ground
- Catapult towers, Onager towers and Trebuchets small damage nerf
- Fixed bug with having almost all cards unlocked at the beginning of the game if you played the demo prior to 20th of November
- Siege Workshop/Catapult Towers cost increase
Warlords: Under Siege Playtest update for 26 November 2022
Minor patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
