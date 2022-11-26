Version 0.6 - Added soul detector

The main feature is added a new item - a soul detector
this simplifies the task of finding soul pieces
also
- improved ceil texture
- removed the limit of souls in the inventory
- reworked effect when the player was wounded
- small UI changing
