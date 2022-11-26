 Skip to content

Return the Backrooms update for 26 November 2022

Version 0.6 - Added soul detector

Version 0.6 - Added soul detector

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main feature is added a new item - a soul detector
this simplifies the task of finding soul pieces
also

  • improved ceil texture
  • removed the limit of souls in the inventory
  • reworked effect when the player was wounded
  • small UI changing

