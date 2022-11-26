HotFix 1.0.76174

Bug Fixes for the Private Screening update.
Matchmaking
- The currently selected matchmaking region is now displayed on the Game Mode selection button.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players receiving a Flux compensation for purchasing the Deathwire DLC when Deathwire is already owned would not see their currency update in game until relogging.
- Fixed an issue where players that entered a full Private Screening lobby would still be able to hear and speak in the lobby's voice chat.
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes get stuck in-game after losing their connection to the host of a match.
- Fixed an issue where teens being chased by dolls would hear the wrong chase music.
- Fixed an issue where players in a Private Screening that equipped a weapon skin would sometimes be unable to build a weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the Private Screening "No Perks" match setting would prevent a monster from using Mutations.
- Fixed an issue where the Steam popup to purchase Fanbux from the store would not appear for some users.
- Fixed an issue where monsters would get unlimited perk discounts when equipping perks in Private Screening mode
- Fixed a crash that could occur if teens captured a Super Rift after the monster has been hit by all 4 stigma types (possible in Private Screening Unending mode)
- Fixed an issue where the menu music would not play after returning from a Training or Tutorial game
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when a monster was struck by the Infernal Eye or RC Flyer
- Fixed an issue with the "Showtime" Dollmaster trait incorrectly appearing in the Costume slot for some players.
Changed files in this update