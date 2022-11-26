Biya will be available for summoning very soon.
The team is approaching the final work on a new demon. Wait a little more and a new girl will be available for summoning. We really hope you enjoy
69 Summon Succubus update for 26 November 2022
Bia prepare for the summon
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update