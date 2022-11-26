 Skip to content

69 Summon Succubus update for 26 November 2022

Bia prepare for the summon

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Biya will be available for summoning very soon.
The team is approaching the final work on a new demon. Wait a little more and a new girl will be available for summoning. We really hope you enjoy

