Sketch Crawler update for 26 November 2022

Bugreports, draw mode and various fixes

  • You now can report bugs directly from game! Just press "Report a bug" or F2 button. This will send us logs and relevant information needed to replicate your bug and fix it.
  • Draw mode! Now when starting a new game you can choose if you want to redraw all your cards. Those who do will get more experience. Those who don't want to draw that much now will have the option to skip it.
  • Balance fixes! Basically the game is easyer now.
  • Lots of minor bug fixes.

