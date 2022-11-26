- You now can report bugs directly from game! Just press "Report a bug" or F2 button. This will send us logs and relevant information needed to replicate your bug and fix it.
- Draw mode! Now when starting a new game you can choose if you want to redraw all your cards. Those who do will get more experience. Those who don't want to draw that much now will have the option to skip it.
- Balance fixes! Basically the game is easyer now.
- Lots of minor bug fixes.
Sketch Crawler update for 26 November 2022
Bugreports, draw mode and various fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update