西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 26 November 2022

V1.0.28 UPDATE LOG

Build 10021965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The artistic expression of the following contents has been improved:

1 Hotels, bars, police stations, ranches and weapons stores in Sunny Town

2 Road signs outside Sunny Town

3 Gold coins and big money bags dropped in the game

