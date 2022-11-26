Update Log # 14 - v0.6.23

Global unlock content:
- Bow and arrow warrior==Add lock at the initial stage, consume 10 magic pieces to unlock
- External growth==increase artifact embryo. You can consume artifact fragments to obtain a random artifact at the beginning (this adventure is effective)
artifact adjustment:
- Yellow Moonstone==Effect adjustment==Every 15 cards drawn, obtain a yellow moon blessing (energy+1, draw 1 card)
- Gift box==New artifact==Card obtained in battle must be upgraded card
- Enlarged waist bag==new artifact==upper hand limit+3
New card:
- Arrow Soul==Add Death Language to all friendly elements in the field: gain a powerful bow shot with 8/12 power
Prop adjustment:
- Element affinity potion==Effect adjustment==Change to obtain 5 layers of element affinity in this round
BUG repair:
- Fix the problem that some weapon effects take effect in the non weapon attack phase (such as Master Long Bow)
- Repair the problem that the card kick can't designate the target occasionally
Other:
- Shadowmen==Description update
- Difficulty above 5==Add remarks at Huahua Therapy
- Add tip description when selecting world line
