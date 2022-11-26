 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 26 November 2022

Update Log # 14 - v0.6.23

Update Log # 14 - v0.6.23

Build 10021806

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Global unlock content:
  • Bow and arrow warrior==Add lock at the initial stage, consume 10 magic pieces to unlock
  • External growth==increase artifact embryo. You can consume artifact fragments to obtain a random artifact at the beginning (this adventure is effective)
artifact adjustment:
  • Yellow Moonstone==Effect adjustment==Every 15 cards drawn, obtain a yellow moon blessing (energy+1, draw 1 card)
  • Gift box==New artifact==Card obtained in battle must be upgraded card
  • Enlarged waist bag==new artifact==upper hand limit+3
New card:
  • Arrow Soul==Add Death Language to all friendly elements in the field: gain a powerful bow shot with 8/12 power
Prop adjustment:
  • Element affinity potion==Effect adjustment==Change to obtain 5 layers of element affinity in this round
BUG repair:
  • Fix the problem that some weapon effects take effect in the non weapon attack phase (such as Master Long Bow)
  • Repair the problem that the card kick can't designate the target occasionally
Other:
  • Shadowmen==Description update
  • Difficulty above 5==Add remarks at Huahua Therapy
  • Add tip description when selecting world line

