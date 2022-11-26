 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 26 November 2022

0.5.2

Last edited by Wendy

  • New SFX to various Spells
  • Changed Ghost Lords slash attack so he chases the player but it comes out a bit later
  • A small cooldown to attacking has been added after doing a Great Slash
  • Made it so you won't drop through Red Vines
  • Fixed Boss HP multiplier not working for new bosses
  • Fixed some Enemies not Pausing in the new area

