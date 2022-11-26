- New SFX to various Spells
- Changed Ghost Lords slash attack so he chases the player but it comes out a bit later
- A small cooldown to attacking has been added after doing a Great Slash
- Made it so you won't drop through Red Vines
- Fixed Boss HP multiplier not working for new bosses
- Fixed some Enemies not Pausing in the new area
Lone Fungus update for 26 November 2022
0.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update